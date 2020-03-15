WOODBURY — A member of a family who attends New Life Church of Woodbury tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

However, the individual did not set foot in the church or the New Life Academy school once they realized they may be infected, Lilly said.

“The individual … has already recovered,” Pastor Brett Lilly said. “The illness occurred at the end of February; immediately they went into self-quarantine.”

Those who came into contact with the person have all gone 14 days without showing symptoms, he added.

The individual fell sick after returning from Europe.

“When they realized what the symptoms were, they got tested. It took a couple of days to receive the results,” Lilly said.

Lilly notified parishioners of the positive test via social media.

“Out of an abundance of precaution we let people know what was going on so we could be as transparent as possible.”

The church canceled services for the weekend. New Life Academy has suspended all classes and activities following an order by Gov. Tim Walz.

Kris Ehresmann, director of infections diseases and epidemiology at the Minnesota Department of Heath, confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Washington County at a Sunday press briefing, but did not identify the exact location.

