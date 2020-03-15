ST. PAUL — The coronavirus crisis has entered a new phase in Minnesota after three people — none of whom had traveled or come in contact with someone known to be sick — tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases, one each in Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota counties, mark the first suspected transmission of the virus within the state, Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases and epidemiology at the Minnesota Department of Health, said in a conference call Sunday, March 15, with reporters.

“Up until this point, all the cases that we had identified had either had international or domestic travel experience or had been exposed to a (suspected).case of COVID-19,” she said.

That almost certainly means that more cases of community transmission will emerge. However, she said there are no known clusters in the state thus far.

“It’s something that we’ve been talking about for a number of days," she said. "We know that we are going to see a spread in Minnesota. We knew that we were going to have community transmission. Our goal now is to slow down the spread of the disease."

The three are among 14 new cases identified in Minnesota, including the first in Washington County. The state total stands at 35 as of Sunday afternoon.

“They were pretty surprised that they were positive, actually,” Ehresmann said.

Minnesota Department of Health tested over 500 people March 14, she said.. She said people who have no symptoms should not get tested.

The best thing people should do is to observe the standing guidelines.

“People who are 70 and older or people of any age who have underlying health conditions, that put them at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19, should stay home and avoid gatherings of potential exposure situations.”

The new cases include people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

"Anyone is at risk for contracting COVID-19," Ehresmann said, "Anyone of any age. If you’re in your 20s and 30s and feeling invincible, it’s important to keep in mind that you too are at risk for COVID-19."

