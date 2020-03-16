RED WING — Hospital patients at Mayo Clinic Health System locations are restricted to two visitors — and those visitors will be screened for respiratory symptoms — under new rules announced Monday, March 16, to halt the COVID-19 pandemic.

All other patients will be allowed one visitor, according to a news release. Any visitor showing signs of respiratory illness will be turned away.

Exceptions to the visitor limit will be made for end-of-life patients, child patients and patients with language barriers, Mayo Clinic Health System said.

"Please encourage patients and families to exercise social distancing as a means of protecting themselves and their family members," the news release states. "We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phones or other devices."

Mayo Clinic Health System has a COVID-19 website with updates and contact information at https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19.

