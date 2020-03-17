RIVER FALLS -- Citizens are in the process of coordinating efforts as an established Virus Response Team that will be available in the near future.

After training is complete with the help of medical experts, the team will serve as a resource for local high-risk individuals to receive support during COVID-19 safety measures and will coordinate with River Falls and Pierce County agencies.

American Legion member Bret VanBlaircom and marketing business owner Craig Hofland formed the team March 13.

A 20-year River Falls resident, VanBlaircom said his military experience, which has sent him worldwide as a rapid deployment force, influenced his decision to help.

“That’s what I really have to bring to the table here. Coordinating and bird dogging and making sure that we get the resources for getting the ball rolling and motivating people to do the same with an idea,” he said. “I’m just trying to help out here.”

VanBlaircom said the team would ultimately be helping the elderly and people with compromised immune systems by dropping off groceries and aiding in other ways while keeping both the team members and service recipients safe.

"We need credibility and blessing and a good plan to go forward before we deliver that first bit of groceries," VanBlaircom said.

An inaugural meeting was held March 15 where 14 people showed up while practicing social distancing recommendations, safety measures which will be at the root of the team’s efforts, VanBlaircom said.

So far, the group is self-funded and volunteer-funded, but has not made any big purchases, though River Falls Rotarians showed support for stepping up to help real needs, VanBlaircom said.

As of March 17, 93 people have joined the Facebook group. VanBlaircom updated the group by posting an announcement March 16 that the team has about 44 people interested in training and who have been emailed a Standard Operating Procedure draft.

The group will have pro bono legal assistance from Rodli, Beskar, Neuhaus, Murray & Pletcher, S.C. in River Falls, according to VanBlaircom.

River Falls, Troy and Kinnickinnic townships as well as the city of River Falls are aware of the community effort.

"The city is in touch with Mr. VanBlaircom," City Administrator Scot Simpson said. "At this time, the city is not providing guidance for the group as it is operating independently from the city. We have encouraged the group to be thoughtful about how it is providing services. We are pleased people are reaching out to their neighbors and community to help how they can. That is a hallmark of River Falls."

VanBlaircom was waiting to hear from state Rep. Shannon Zimmerman as of March 16.

Next steps for the team include establishing protocols, a mailing announcement for residents who do not have internet access and finding medical volunteers willing to augment the group’s training.

River Falls administration posts citywide updates and will be uploading informational videos on the city website at rfcity.org/covid19.

