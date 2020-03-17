Winter is already a notoriously slow time for blood and platelet donations. Combined with recommendations for social distancing to stem the tide of the new coronavirus, the American Red cross faces a severe blood shortage.

As many as 80 blood drives have been cancelled in the Red Cross Minnesota-Dakotas region, leading to 2,500 fewer blood donations, according to a news release March 17.

“In our experience, the American public comes together to support those in need during times of shortage and that support is needed now more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.”

Here's how the Red Cross is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic at blood donation events:

Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.

Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.

Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.

There is no evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood infusion, according to the Red Cross.

“Volunteer donors are the unsung heroes for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now,” Hrouda said.

To schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 800-RED-CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

