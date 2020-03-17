A running list of restaurants offering free student meals in the RiverTown region

Throughout the school closures, restaurants have announced free or reduced-price meals for school-aged children.

Here is our running list of area establishments offering free meals. We will be updating the list as we hear of more areas and restaurants. If you know of more in the South Washington County, Hastings, Red Wing, Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond areas, please send them to jrenzetti@rivertowns.net.

As communities hunker down, Red Cross faces severe blood shortage. Here's how to help

Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff.

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Health System -- including Red Wing -- offers drive thru coronavirus testing, but only with pre-screening; defers elective care

Patients who meet certain criteria and contacted their doctor first can be tested for COVID-19 at Mayo Clinic Health System's southeastern Minnesota drive-through testing sites.

Red Wing suspends public access to city facilities, boosts cleaning routine

The city suspended public access to facilities as of today, March 17, as health officials continued to urge the importance of social distancing to stem the tide of the new coronavirus.

Cottage Grove closes venues in response to coronavirus

Police, fire, snow removal and other essential services will continue, communications manager Scott Seroka said.

Dakota County makes emergency declaration, to close facilities to public

Dakota County has declared an emergency in response to COVID-19 and will close all public-facing county services beginning Wednesday, March 18. The closure will be in effect at least through Wednesday, April 1.

Wisconsin

Volunteer Virus Response Team forming in River Falls

Citizens are in the process of coordinating efforts as an established Virus Response Team that will be available in the near future. After training is complete with the help of medical experts, the team will serve as a resource for local high-risk individuals to receive support during COVID-19 safety measures and will coordinate with River Falls and Pierce County agencies.

In the face of COVID-19, New Richmond reinvents educational model

"We're trying to create almost a new version of education in two-and-a-half days. This thing is changing hourly. I'm just very proud of our staff. We hit the ground running. One of the things I want to continue to do is to stay on top of things," District Administrator Patrick Olson said.

Wisconsin bars, restaurants close to dine-in service over COVID-19 spread

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the closure of all restaurants and bars in Wisconsin except for takeout and delivery during a media briefing Tuesday, March 17.

