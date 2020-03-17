WELCH — Amid ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the respiratory disease COVID-19, Prairie Island Tribal Council on Tuesday night announced Treasure Island Resort & Casino would close for at least two weeks.

"We are taking this extraordinary measure to protect the safety and wellbeing of our guests, team members, and Tribe.," according to a news release March 17. "Given the latest community mitigation guidance from state and federal health officials, closing Treasure Island is the best course of action. "

The closure was instituted 9 p.m. Tuesday. The closure will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Employees will continued to receive paychecks and health insurance, the news release states.

The Centers for Disease Control on Monday recommended that there no longer be gatherings of more than 50 people in one space for the next eight weeks to mitigate the spread of the virus. President Donald Trump urged Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Minnesota and Wisconsin governors this week signed executive orders to close gathering places as well as bars and restaurants for dine-in customers.

