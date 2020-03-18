ST. PAUL -- After a one-day slowing of new cases, the daily new case count In Minnesota spiked again on Tuesday evening, as health officials reported 17 new cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, the second-highest one-day total yet.

The new cases were discovered in residents of a trio of southern and south-central Minnesota counties for the first time, Martin, Nicollet and Scott counties.

The state has now conducted 2,762 tests. This number does not include the hundreds of tests being conducted daily by Mayo Clinic and private labs.

The positive case count of 77 Minnesotans with coronavirus however is inclusive of tests conducted by the MDH as well as private clinical entities alike.

This story will be updated.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.

Business impacts hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.







