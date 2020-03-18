HealthPartners on Wednesday, March 18, issued additional guidelines restricting most hospital visitors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new rules are in place at Hudson Hospital & Clinic, Westfields Hospital & Clinic, Lakeview Hospital and Stillwater Medical Group clinics.

READ MORE: Wisconsin announces size restrictions on child care, courts to reduce calendars over COVID-19 | New Richmond to set up mobile aid stations and free internet hotspots

The restrictions took effect Wednesday with the following exceptions:

Newborn, special care nursery and pediatric patients: Parents and/or legal guardians

Birth center patients: One support person

Compassionate care patients (end of life): Hospital discretion used for exceptions

Outpatient and clinic departments on a hospital campus (e.g., cardiology, oncology) will follow clinic visitor guidelines

Children will not be able to visit for their safety, according to a news release.

Visitors who meet one of the exception criteria will be screened. Those with a cough, fever, known exposure to COVID-19 or who tested positive for the respiratory disease will not be permitted.

“We’re working hard to prevent the spread of the virus, and limiting contact with people who have COVID-19 is an important part of our prevention efforts,” said Dr. Mark Sannes, Park Nicollet infectious disease specialist. “We’re applying these guidelines to protect our patients, employees and community.”

On Tuesday HealthPartners announced guidelines for clinics:

Only one person may accompany a patient to a clinic appointment or urgent care visit.

All patients and visitors will be screened for symptoms and COVID-19 risk at each visit.

Visitors who are sick will not be allowed to accompany the patient.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.