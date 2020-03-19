ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in the state, rasing the statwide confirmed case count to 89.

Officials also reported a single person has tested positive for the virus who lives in Wadena County west of the Brainerd Lakes region, marking the first appearance of the virus in the northland.

Health officials have stressed recently that because they have begun limited testing and there is community transmission within Minnesota, the reported case is an undercount of the true spread of the virus within the state.

Rice and Mower counties also had residents, one in each county, testing positive for the first time.

The state tested 374 people on Wednesday, a drop in numbers from previous days, and a reflection of their recent decision to limit scarce test kits to healthcare workers, the hospitalized and those living in congregate settings such a senior living centers.

The state has now tested 3,038 people. Private labs have tested hundreds of more Minnesotans during this time, although any positive cases identified through private testing are included in the positive casenumbers reported by the health department.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920. 2,300 calls yesterday

Business impacts hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. 850,000 visits yesterday

This is a developing story.

