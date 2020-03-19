ST. CROIX COUNTY -- St. Croix County Public Health on Thursday, March 19, announced the county's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The infected individual is isolated at home and is doing well, according to a news release. The county is working to identify and contact anyone who had contact with the individual.

READ MORE: Coronavirus visitor guidelines released for HealthPartners, including Hudson and Westfields hospitals | New Richmond to set up mobile aid stations and free internet hotspots

"It is important that St. Croix County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others and slow the spread of COVID-19," St. Croix County Health Officer Kelli Engen said.

Wisconsin had 106 positive COVID-19 tests in the state as of March 18. New data is updated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services by 2 p.m. daily.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.