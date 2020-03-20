RED WING — HOPE Coalition , a support organization for domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault services in Goodhue, Wabasha and western Pierce counties, put out a call for donations of cleaning supplies for the Haven of Hope domestic violence shelter.

The organization is looking for disinfecting products, hand sanitizer, spray bottles, gloves and masks to help keep staff and clients safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To donate items, call the 24-hour crisis and support line at 800-369-5214.

HOPE Coalition's Community Care Fund and Housing Support Services also are in need donated diapers, cleaning supplies and gift cards to local grocery stores. To donate items, call the Community Care Fund and Housing Support Services advocate at 651-388-9360 extension 2.

HOPE Coaltion's services have been deemed Tier II essential services by the governor's office, meaning services will continue with some modifications, according to a news release Thursday, March 19.

Changes include:

Increased regular sanitization of work spaces,

encouraged handwashing for a minimum of 20 seconds,

requested that people cover all coughs and sneezes,

asked employees to stay home if they are ill,

utilized social distancing (3 to 6 feet) and,

refrained from physical contact of any sort (including handshakes, hugs, and other forms of touch).

No clients will be seen directly at HOPE Coalition offices.

More about HOPE Coalition's services and changes due to COVID-19:

Kids Count provides support, education, and advocacy to youth ages 0 to 24 who have experienced neglect; emotional, physical, or sexual abuse; or have witnessed violence. This advocacy can include: educational resources, emotional support, safety planning, crisis intervention, referrals, and information regarding healthy relationships, increasing coping skills, and other related topics. While youth are out of school, Kids Count support groups have been suspended. Youth advocates are available for phone advocacy and new client referrals. Services are being provided 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday via phone. Red Wing: 651-380-8627. Cannon Falls: 651-764-0038.

Sexual Assault Services provides support, safety, education, crisis intervention, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by sexual assault. This advocacy includes: a 24-hour crisis and support line; referrals; advocate support for medical exams, law enforcement interviews, court hearings, or other appointments; and assistance filing restraining orders and reparations claims. Community based support groups have been suspended. Sexual assault advocates are available for phone advocacy and new client referrals via the 24-hour crisis and support line: 800-519-6690.

Domestic Violence and Legal Advocacy Outreach provides support, safety, education, crisis intervention, outreach services, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by domestic violence. This advocacy includes: a 24-hour crisis and support line, referrals, advocate support for court hearings or other appointments, and assistance filing restraining orders and reparations claims. Community based support groups have been suspended. Outreach advocates are available for phone advocacy and new client referrals via the 24-hour crisis and support line: 800-369-5214.

Community Care Fund and Housing Support Services provide emergency funds and advocacy for qualifying families struggling with a financial crisis related to food, clothing, shelter, or other basic needs. This includes assistance with rent, clothing, food or gas vouchers and referral to partner Empowering Lives through HOPE HOPE Coalition, PO Box 62, Red Wing, Minnesota 55066 Business Line: 651 388-9360, info@hope-coalition.org, www.hope-coalition.org Domestic Violence Crisis Line: 800-369-5214, Sexual Assault Crisis Line: 800-519-6690 Equal Opportunity Employer / ADA organizations. Walk in hours have been suspended. The Community Care Fund and Housing Support Services Advocate will be available for phone advocacy and new client referrals. Services are being provided 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday via phone: 651-388-9360 extension 2. Callers are welcome to leave messages outside of service times.

Haven of Hope domestic violence shelter provides short-term shelter, safety, education, and advocacy for families experiencing domestic violence. Family advocates are available for phone advocacy and new client referrals via the 24-hour crisis and support line: 800-369-5214.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.