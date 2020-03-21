RIVER FALLS — With the ramping up of mandatory school closings, remote working and social isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, refrigerators and pantries might be getting bare.

Grocery employees around the region are working to keep aisles clean and stocked, but shoppers this weekend are likely to encounter sold-out items, new store hours and closed dining options.

General manager Serena Weber at Whole Earth Market Co-op in River Falls said customers were patient this past week as the store tried to keep popular items in stock, such as rice, fresh produce and water.

“Our community is really supportive, and they’re patient and understanding,” she said.

To reduce potential exposure to the new coronavirus, customers are no longer allowed in the bulk foods section at Whole Earth Market Co-op, and employees will pre-package bulk items instead, Weber added.

There were no nationwide food shortages or major supply chain disruptions as of March 17, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , though inventory of some foods may be temporarily low due to “unprecedented demand” at grocery stores.

School districts, restaurants and other community groups also stepped in to help feed the needy and children who rely on school meals. RiverTown Multimedia is compiling local resources at the links below:

More resources on food banks and how to donate can be found at https://www.feedingamerica.org .

What to buy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend households create a plan in case of illness in the family or community disruption, including preparing a two-week supply of food, medications and other essentials.

The federal government’s ready.gov website has these tips for building an emergency food supply:

Store at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food.

Choose foods your family will eat.

Remember any special dietary needs.

Avoid foods that will make you thirsty.

An example emergency supply list can be downloaded from https://www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/2020-03/ready_emergency-supply-kit-checklist.pdf

The Minnesota Grocers Association on Thursday asked shoppers to resist the urge to overbuy at the grocery store.

“This becomes a concern when a customer who buys more than they need prevents another customer from providing for their family.”

Safety precautions

The new coronavirus is believed to be spread through person-to-person contact by droplets made from coughing and sneezing. The CDC recommends avoiding close contact with others, particularly for older adults and those with health problems such as diabetes, lung disease or heart disease.

Other recommendations to keep from catching or spreading the virus:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

A number of area grocery stores have set aside specific hours to accommodate shoppers at higher risk of serious illness.

Minnesota Grocers Association asked shoppers to wash and disinfect reusable bags. Some stores may also switch to requiring customers to bag their own groceries.

Minnesota and Wisconsin this week also prohibited dine-in food service at restaurants and bars, prompting grocery stores to close dining areas and attached restaurants — so don’t expect to get a bite to eat at the store before shopping.

Store guide

Before heading out for weekly shopping, here’s a rundown of what area stores are doing to respond to COVID-19. Information was compiled from store websites, social media and phone interviews. Check online or call ahead for the most updated information.

ALDI

ALDI stores across the country will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and some stores may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning. Updates at https://corporate.aldi.us/en/newsroom/news-press-releases/in-the-news/aldi-covid-19-update

Coborn's (Hastings)

New store hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the first hour reserved for shoppers at higher risk for illness or who need assistance. Purchasing limits may be placed on certain in-demand items. Updates at https://www.coborns.com/Cobstore2037

County Market (Hudson)

County Market will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the opening hour of 6 to 7 a.m. each day reserved for shoppers who are at a higher risk of severe illness. Updates at https://www.jerryscountymarkets.com/about-us/store-updates.html

Cub

Temporary store hours at most Cubs are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. as of March 18. The public is asked to allot 6 to 7 a.m. for health care workers, first responders, the elderly and other high-risk customers only. Updates at https://www.cub.com/community/temporary-store-hours.html

CVS Pharmacy

Stores are experiencing delayed deliveries and low stock on many items. Prescriptions will be delivered for free. Updates at https://www.cvs.com

Dick’s Fresh Market (River Falls)

No changes to store hours as of Thursday afternoon, March 19.

EconoFoods (Somerset)

Updates at https://www.facebook.com/pg/somersetecono

Family Fresh (River Falls and New Richmond)

The hours of 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays are reserved for shoppers at higher risk for serious illness. Updates at http://bit.ly/sn-reserved-hours

Fresh & Natural Foods (Hudson)

Temporary store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the deli closing at 7 p.m. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the deli closing at 6 p.m. The store is reserving 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesdays for seniors and shoppers with vulnerable health conditions. Updates at https://www.facebook.com/freshandnatural

Hudson Grocery Cooperative

The March 28th Market Day is canceled. Updates at https://www.facebook.com/HudsonGroceryCoop

Hy-Vee

New store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice to allow for sanitizing and restocking, as well as give employees more time to care for loved ones. All dining areas and Hy-Vee Market Grille bars are closed. Food service areas operate during normal hours with prepared meals for carry-out only. Market Grille is open for pick-up or curbside services. Some delivery services are transitioning to third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash to help in-store employees focus on Aisles Online pickup orders and other needs. Updates at https://www.hy-vee.com/corporate/news-events/news-press-releases/hyvees-response-to-coronavirus-covid19

Jerry's Foods

Jerry’s Foods will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers are asked to reserve the opening hour of 6 to 7 a.m. each day for shoppers at higher risk for serious illness. Updates at https://www.jerrysfoods.com/about/store-updates.html

Kowalski’s Markets

Most locations are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for Grand Avenue and Hennepin stores, which are open until 10 p.m. Customers are asked to reserve 6 to 8 a.m. for health care workers, first responders and those at higher risk for serious illness. Stores have implemented increased stocking and sanitizing procedures. Additionally, deli self-service food bars will be temporarily closed until further notice, with some items available pre-packed. Some soups will be available at the deli counter. Purchases of some in-demand products will be limited. The company is working to increase online shopping fulfillment capabilities to meet increased demand. Updates at https://www.kowalskis.com/note-kowalskis-markets-regarding-coronavirus

Lunds & Byerlys

All Lunds & Byerlys are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers are asked to keep the opening hour of 7 to 8 a.m. each day reserved for shoppers at higher risk for serious illness. All self-serve food bars are temporarily closed, though grab-and-go offerings are available including packaged hot foods, salads, sandwiches and heat-up meals. Purchases of some in-demand are limited to two per customer. Updates at https://lundsandbyerlys.com/coronavirus

Nillsen’s Foods (Ellsworth, Baldwin, Zumbrota)

Shoppers at higher risk of serious illness are encouraged to shop first thing in the morning when there are fewer crowds. Updates at https://www.facebook.com/NilssensGrocery

Spiral Natural Foods (Hastings)

Temporary hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Updates at https://www.facebook.com/SpiralFoodCoop

Target

All stores will now close by 9 p.m. daily to allow for restocking and cleaning. Updates at https://corporate.target.com/about/purpose-history/our-commitments/target-coronavirus-hub

Walgreens

Most stores are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays; 24-hour stores are drive-thru only overnight from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Updates at https://www.walgreens.com/topic/findcare/coronavirus.jsp

Walmart

Starting Thursday, March 19, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice for stocking and cleaning. Updates at https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/03/10/the-latest-on-walmarts-response-to-the-coronavirus

Whole Earth Market Co-op (River Falls)

Temporary hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. Dine-in seating has been removed and the back entrance is now for staff and delivery only. Curbside pickup and deliveries are offered to those in need. Updates at https://www.wholeearthgrocery.coop

