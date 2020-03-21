RED WING — The school district on Saturday, March 21, issued an update on student meals and technology plans as in-person classes are canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notice from Red Wing Public Schools:

Meals dropped off on Fridays now include meals for the weekend. The number of drop-off locations has also increased. Updated flyer here.

The COVID-19 Guide for Parents includes specific information about parent pick-up of supplies from March 26th-28th. Updated guide here.

The attached guide includes important information about Advanced Placement testing. Updated guide here.

Because of the changing needs of parents due to remote working locations, school officials will be contacting you to double-check technology needs. If possible, please make arrangements to allow your children to use family-owned devices, so that we can cover all urgent needs for students.

Future updates will be posted to the district's COVID-19 Response Page.

