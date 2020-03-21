RED WING — The school district on Saturday, March 21, issued an update on student meals and technology plans as in-person classes are canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a notice from Red Wing Public Schools:
- Meals dropped off on Fridays now include meals for the weekend. The number of drop-off locations has also increased. Updated flyer here.
- The COVID-19 Guide for Parents includes specific information about parent pick-up of supplies from March 26th-28th. Updated guide here.
- The attached guide includes important information about Advanced Placement testing. Updated guide here.
- Because of the changing needs of parents due to remote working locations, school officials will be contacting you to double-check technology needs. If possible, please make arrangements to allow your children to use family-owned devices, so that we can cover all urgent needs for students.
Future updates will be posted to the district's COVID-19 Response Page.
