RED WING — The free community CARE Clinic is asking prospective patients to call ahead before attending the regular Tuesday night hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic will screen patients by phone with the aim of providing care remotely if possible, according to a news release Saturday, March 21. The number to call is 651-388-1022.

The clinic also can be reached by emailing info@careclinicrw.com.

Here's a list of other changes CARE Clinic is making to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus:

Patients will be screened at the front door (algorithm, temperature, and hand sanitizer)

Patients sign in, receive paperwork then wait in their cars

Face to face visits for acute (non COVID-19) concerns only

Patients may receive callbacks on Wednesdays to handle applications for insurance, medications, etc. over the phone to promote social distancing

The dental clinic held Tuesday to Thursday will remain open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only for emergent visits, and only by appointment.

CARE Clinic serves uninsured and low-income residents of Goodhue County and Lake City. Its mission is to contribute to the community by improving health care access, connecting people to resources, and promoting health education.

MNsure special enrollment

MNsure announced a 30-day special enrollment period for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance in response to the potential growth of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. This SEP, begins Monday, March 23 and runs through April 21, will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure.org.

“As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed throughout the state, we want to make sure every Minnesotan has the security of health insurance to ensure they can get the care they need if they contract this serious illness,” MNsure CEO Nate Clark said. “Uninsured Minnesotans can come to MNsure.org to sign up for coverage.”

Individuals seeking coverage can visit MNsure.org to complete an application and enroll in coverage. They must select a plan by April 21 for coverage start date beginning April 1.

Minnesotans who have lost or will lose health insurance through their employer may also be eligible for a special enrollment period through MNsure. Specific details, verifications and key dates are located on MNsure.org. Coverage would start the first day of the month following the date when they have selected a plan, but not before their other qualifying health coverage ends.

Minnesotans who experience another qualifying event (such as marriage, birth of a child or a move) are also eligible to shop for coverage and/or those who qualify for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare or are a member of a federally recognized American Indian tribe can sign up at any time year round on MNsure.org.

