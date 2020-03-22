ST. PAUL -- State health officials released new figures on Sunday, March 22, showing that 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Minnesota. The new tally of confirmed cases jumped by 32, the highest one-day jump since the 26 new cases reported Friday. Health officials believe the count is an undercount and that coronavirus is circulating widely in the state.

For the first time residents of LeSueur and Cass counties were confirmed with the virus. The health department tested samples from 590 residents on Saturday, bringing the total tested by the state to 4,680.

The state health department advises people who develop respiratory symptoms and a fever who are able to manage their symptoms at home to self-isolate for 7 days, or three days after the end of their fever, whichever is longest. Family members are advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

This is a developing story.

The CDC COVID-19 symptom checklist is here.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.

Business impacts hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

