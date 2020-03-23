ST. CROIX COUNTY — The county now has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, as of Monday, March 23.

County Public Health Administrator Kelli Engen said two of the confirmed cases have evidence of travel, while a third had contact with a traveler.

READ MORE: Wisconsin Gov. Evers to issue order closing non-essential businesses starting Tuesday | Update: Pierce County COVID-19 cases now number three

All three individuals are either isolating at home or in the recovery phase, she said.

Due to privacy laws, no further information about the individuals will be released by the county.

Engen reminded people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

The county will provide updated information on its website at https://www.sccwi.gov/949/Coronavirus-COVID-19 .

There were 381 positive cases of COVID-19 and four associated deaths as of Sunday, March 22, according to the state health department.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.