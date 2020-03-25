ST. PAUL -- The number of Minnesotans diagnosed with coronavirus jumped by 25 on Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The new state total stands at 287 confirmed cases with one death. The health department cautions that these numbers are a substantial undercount.

Cases were diagnosed for the first time in Winona and Goodhue counties. Also on Wednesday, Sanford Health in Bemidji reported a positive case for the first time in Beltrami County, though that case is not yet reported by the state health department. "The patient is believed to have become ill after being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus while traveling internationally," according to the health system. "The patient is experiencing mild symptoms from COVID-19 and has been under self-isolation at their private residence since returning home from travel."

The health department believes that while some counties have yet to post confirmed cases, the coronavirus is ciruclating widely within the state.

For the first time on Wednesday health officials gained access to the number of tests that have turned up negative on people who received testing from private labs.

Previous figures for the total number of tests conducted in the state included all tests conducted by the health department, both postive and negative, but only those tests conducted by private labs -- like Mayo Clinic -- which turned up positive.

The new data suggest that private labs have almost matched the number of tests performed by the state despite starting days if not weeks later, and that in total, 11,475 Minnesotans have been tested for coronavirus.

The number of hospitalized patients also nearly doubled, from 15 to 26.

This is a developing story.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

