Mental health provider Fernbrook Family Center , which has an office in Red Wing, has implemented telemedicine services in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

"We understand receiving mental health services in this manner may feel different at first, but we are prepared to put your concerns at ease and get started with you right away," according to a news release Thursday, March 26.

Fernbrook Family Center was continuing to take new referrals as of Thursday.

Moving to telemedicine allows providers and customers to practice social distancing, the news release states. Reduced travel time also means greater scheduling flexibility for providers.

An internet connection is required for telemedicine services through Fernbrook Family Center. Virtual visits are held through software available on smartphones, tablets and computers.

For more information, call 507-446-0431 or visit http://fernbrook.org.

