HealthPartners on Thursday, March 26 announced temporary changes for primary and specialty care locations across its care system, effective Tuesday, March 24, including new hours and designated respiratory care clinics in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The changes are in place at Hudson Hospital & Clinic, Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Stillwater Medical Group and Westfields Hospital & Clinic in New Richmond.

Stillwater Medical Group (Curve Crest Clinic, Stillwater) was designated one of four respiratory care sites, along with two Park Nicollet clinics and HealthPartners St. Paul Clinic. These clinics will be dedicated to seeing patients with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat, who require a face-to-face visit.

Patients at all HealthPartners ambulatory care sites, including Park Nicollet clinics and clinics in the St. Croix Valley and western Wisconsin, will be screened for respiratory symptoms and triaged to the appropriate care option based on their need:

Patients with mild to moderate symptoms should continue to recover at home and have the option to schedule a phone or video visit with their clinician.

Patients without respiratory symptoms, who require a face-to-face visit, will be directed to one of the non-respiratory care sites.

respiratory symptoms, who require a face-to-face visit, will be directed to one of the non-respiratory care sites. Patient with respiratory symptoms, who require a face-to-face visit, will be directed to one of the four respiratory care sites.

New clinic hours

HealthPartners and Park Nicollet primary and specialty care clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, temporarily suspending in-person visits before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Urgent care locations will continue operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

For the most current information, visit healthpartners.com/coronavirus .

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.