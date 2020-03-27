COTTAGE GROVE — Wash your hands. Don't hoard toilet paper. Check on your neighbors. Run, walk or bike in public parks but maintain 6 feet of personal space.

This advice was reiterated by city, state and county officials at a March 25 briefing at Cottage Grove City Hall as the COVID-19 virus continued its spread.

The update was streamed live via Facebook. The briefing included Mayor Myron Bailey, state Sen. Karla Bigham and emergency services director and police captain Gwen Martin.

Gov. Tim Walz's executive order earlier that afternoon extended the shutdown of bars and restaurants until May 1 and requires students to continue learning from home and/or online until May 4.

Mayor Bailey said the city would close its playgrounds, on the recommendation of Walz. Their public works department doesn't have the resources to wipe down slides and swings consistently, Bailey said. The Inclusive Playground at Woodridge Park is closed as well.

Which businesses can stay open? Some of the "critical" businesses are restaurants, coffee shops (take-out, drive-thru only), grocery stores, liquor stores and post offices.

There's a lot to unpack. For example, car dealerships will close, but auto parts stores and auto repair shops will remain open. A full list is available at https://mn.gov/deed/assets/naics-critical-list_tcm1045-424829.pdf.

Is take-out food safe? Yes. Martin advised the public to wash their hands after picking up food. Consumers should also eat the food from their own plates and silverware, Bigham said, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Washington County has stepped up its restaurant inspections to ensure food safety, Deputy Director of Public Health and Environment David Brummel said.

Do the COVID-19 cases in Washington County include anyone in Cottage Grove? Unknown, Brummel said. The state provides daily case updates by county on its website www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html. However, medical privacy laws prohibit specifying where particular cases were diagnosed.

"They're not releasing information down to the city level," Brummel said.

Can I still call 911 for health emergencies other than coronavirus? Yes. Deputy Fire Chief Jon Pritchard said people should not hesitate to call 911 for any health emergency.

What's changed: Those who call 911 for any reason may be asked if they have shortness of breath or a fever, which are symptoms of COVID-19. The questions won't delay the response. First responders may show up in protective gear, but it's only a precaution.

"Don't be concerned if somebody shows up in a mask and gown to your house," Pritchard said.

Concerned about an elderly relative or neighbor or other vulnerable individual? Schedule a welfare check by police or firefighters by filling out a request form at www.cottagegrovemn.gov/covid19welfarecheckform or by calling at 651-458-2850.

Is the city prepared? Martin said they've established inter-agency synergies with Washington county, the state and the American Red Cross. In January, the city formed an emergency response team to coordinate a strategy.

Is there enough food? Yes. While the pandemic has disrupted some supply chains, no food shortages are anticipated. Bailey and Bigham urged the public to stop hoarding.

"That puts more stress on our seniors who may not have family around," Bigham said. "Be kind to each other. Look out for each other."

"Slowing the spread of COVID-19 starts with you," Martin said.

Are road crews still out? Not even a global pandemic can stop the return of the orange cones. Pothole patching and other public works projects will continue, Bailey said. The city also is working on the temporary water treatment plant.

Building permit applications are still being accepted by mail or online, but rental license inspections will cease until further notice.

Useful links

Subscribe to COVID-19 email updates from the Minnesota Department of Health.

To apply for unemployment or for other details on the stay at home order, visit https://mn.gov/governor/covid-19.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) opened an emergency loan program to help Minnesota small business owners who need immediate assistance to meet their families’ basic needs during COVID-19 closures. For more information, visit https://mn.gov/deed/

MDH COVID-19 hotlines: For health questions, call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903 | 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For school and child care questions: 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504 | 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations. Visit https://www.redcross.org/

