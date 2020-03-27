RED WING — A Goodhue County resident in their 30s who tested positive for the respiratory disease COVID-19 was likely exposed through community transmission of the new coronavirus, the county health department announced Friday, March 27.

The resident was isolating at home and recovering, according to Goodhue County Health and Human Services.

READ MORE: Minnesota reports 2 more deaths from COVID-19, cases climb to 398

The announcement marked the second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Goodhue County. A resident in their 20s was announced to have the disease on March 25.

Health departments do not identify COVID-19 patients in accordance with privacy laws.

Goodhue County HHS offers these reminders to prevent the spread of the disease, which is believed to be passed through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing:

Stay home, if able

Practice social distancing – 6 feet or more

Stay away from others if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching your face

County COVID-19 hotline

On Monday, March 30, Goodhue County Health and Human Services will be opening a local COVID-19 Hotline. The hotline is for residents or the general public looking for information regarding COVID-19. The hotline will be staffed 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 651-385-2000.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.