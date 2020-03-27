RED WING — Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing now has a designated space for treating respiratory illness and is asking patients to call ahead before coming to the clinic in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients who call in or send a message through Mayo Clinic's online portal will be directed on where to seek in-person care, according to a news release Friday, March 27. Contact information can be found at mayoclinichealthsystem.com.

In case of a medical emergency, call 911.

Several Mayo Clinic locations, including Red Wing, have areas set aside specifically to treat patients with respiratory symptoms. Patients arriving at the clinic will remain in their vehicle until escorted through a designated entrance to an exam room.

"This process will help protect both employees and patients and keep patients who need non-respiratory care, such as a sprained ankle or an immunization, in a separate physical environment," the news release states.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing and Cannon Falls also offer curbside pickup of prescriptions and medical supplies. Designated parking and phone numbers to contact pharmacy staff are provided at the clinics.

Walk-in appointments were suspended at all same-day clinics across Mayo Clinic Health System, regardless if prospective patients have respiratory symptoms or not

"Mayo Clinic Health System wishes to thank patients for reserving Emergency Department visits for life-threatening health situations or emergencies — such as motor vehicle accidents, chest pain or shortness of breath," according to a statement Friday. "Keeping the Emergency Departments from becoming overly crowded will help us prevent delays for patients with life-threatening health situations and reduce the possibility of infection."

There were 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in Minnesota as of Friday, and four associated deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. There were 398 positive tests for the disease, including two in Goodhue County.

