ST. PAUL — A fifth person has died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Saturday March 28.

No information about the deceased was immediately available.

The state added 43 cases on Saturday, including the first recorded case in Hubbard County in northern Minnesota. The new confirmed case count stands at 441.

Officials caution that the actual case count could be higher by a factor of ten, and believe that COVID-19 is circulating widely within the state.

The state conducted 361 tests on Friday, but a count of new tests contributed by private labs including Mayo Clinic Laboratories continued its rapid climb in daily testing, contributing 1,765 tests in one day. Health officials report that over 16,000 Minnesotans have NOW been tested for the virus.

Olmsted County, home of the Mayo Clinic, continues to post more or nearly as many cases as far more populous counties, like Dakota and Ramsey counties, suggesting that wider availability of testing would significantly raise the statewide total.

This is a developing story.

