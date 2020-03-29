ST. PAUL — Nine people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported on Sunday, March 29.

The state Department of Helath reported a total of 62 news cases Sunday, including four additional deaths from the virus. The new confirmed case count stands at 503.

Officials have scheduled a telephone conference update at 2 p.m.

The total death toll has nearly doubled since a fifth death was reported by state health officials Saturday. The jump of 62 cases is the second-largest single day case increase since March 23 when 66 additional cases were confirmed by MDH.

More information

MDH COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920

School and child care hotline: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504

MDH COVID-19 website: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html

