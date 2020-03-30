ELLSWORTH — Pierce County Public Health urges Ellsworth area residents to heed the governor's safer-at-home order after three new cases of the respiratory illness COVID-19 were identified over the weekend.

The health department believes the Ellsworth area is at a higher risk for the disease because of the number of new cases, according to a news release Monday, March 30.

“Ellsworth residents often share special bonds with their extended family, but this is not the time to visit with family," Health Officer AZ Snyder said. "We know it’s painful, but we have to break our regular routines. Please, cancel family get-togethers and do not stop by each other’s homes,”

The directive to stay inside applies to all residents regardless if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms, she added.

“Several of the recent cases in Pierce County haven’t had the classic symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath. Cases have reported everything from diarrhea only to mild cold-like symptoms to loss of taste and smell. We believe people are infectious two days before they start to show symptoms, which is why it’s important for people to stay at home as much as possible. Some people get very mild symptoms, but that will not be the case for everyone,” Snyder said in the news release.

In Wisconsin, the number of positive cases climbed to 1,112 out of 17,662 total cases as of Sunday, March 29, the most recent data from the Department of Health Services as of 11:42 a.m. Monday. There have been 13 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

