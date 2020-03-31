ST. PAUL -- Two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday, March 31, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 12.

No information was immediately available on the county or age of the latest Minnesotans to have died from the illness.

Also on Tuesday, the state added 53 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the state to 629. The number is widely believed to be an undercount.

Four counties reported cases for the first time, Carlton, Traverse, Lyon and Brown. With Traverse and Brown each reporting two cases. Winona County doubled its case count from 5 to 10 cases in one day. The health department believes that the virus is circulating widely throughout the state.

For the first time on Tuesday health officials released aggregate demographic data about the outbreak in the state. According to health officials, the median age of Minnesotans who have contracted the illness is 46, the median age of those have been hospitalized is 63, the median age of those placed in intensive care is 62, and the median age of those who have died from the illness is 86.

Private labs conducted 802 tests on Monday, with the state health department contributing another 156. Thus far, with a population of 5.6 million, just 20,000 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.

This is a developing story.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.







