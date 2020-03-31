State and federal officials have issued warnings about criminals attempting to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca has this simple instruction for how to respond:

"If you get an email asking for personal information, don't respond. If you get a call asking for it, hang up. If you get a text, delete it," Barca wrote in a news release Tuesday, March 31.

The IRS and state revenue departments will never call, text or email to request personal or banking information.

READ MORE: Wisconsin community doesn't let social distancing keep it from saluting young cancer warrior | Gas price average under $2 for first time in four years

"Scammers are already working to defraud taxpayers by capitalizing on questions surrounding the 'Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act' or the CARES Act, particularly with regard to the stimulus payments to individuals," according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. "Identity thieves are trying to convince potential victims to turn over personally-identifying information by telling them they must do it in order to receive their stimulus money."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison offered additional tips for avoiding scams, including researching charities and nonprofits before making donations. Resources to research charities and other tips can be found at https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Communications/2020/03/13_CoronavirusScams.asp.

The U.S. Department of Justice has received reports of scams such as:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to devices

Scammers seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charities

Anyone believed to be a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report the incident at the links below.

Contact the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office by filing a complaint online or by calling 651-296-3353 (Metro) or 800-657-3787 (Greater Minnesota).

Contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov

Report it to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov

If it's a cyber scam, complaints can be submitted through https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.