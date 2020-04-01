RED WING — Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a Goodhue County resident in their 20s as the county's fourth positive test case of the respiratory illness COVID-19.

Goodhue County Health and Human Services announced the lab-confirmed case in a news April 1. No other details about the case were available Wednesday morning.

Health departments do not release specific details on COVID-19 patients in accordance with privacy laws.

Goodhue County HHS opened a COVID-19 hotline staffed 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Residents with general questions about the pandemic can call 651-385-2000.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 or wish to inquire about testing are asked to call their primary health care provider.

There were 689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 associated deaths statewide as of April 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

