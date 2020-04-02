ST. PAUL — Another Minnesotan has died of coronavirus, bringing the statewide death toll to 18. No details were immediately available on the county of residence or age of the deceased.

Confirmed cases jumped by 53 in the state as well on Thursday, April 2, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, bringing the new statewide total to 742 identified cases in the less than 30 days since the state recorded its first case on March 6. Also on Thursday, Koochiching County in far northern Minnesota reported its first case.

Health officials caution the reported case number and location is a substantial undercount and that the coronavirus is circulating widely throughout the state.

Private labs tested over 2,100 Minnesotans yesterday, while the state tested 476 persons.

In a noteworthy worsening of strain on the healthcare system, the number of Minnesotans currently treated in an ICU setting for coronavirus jumped by 11 to 38 persons, while the number hospitalized in total jumped by 19 to 75 persons.

Containing the number treated within an ICU setting is viewed as a critical metric in slowing the spread of the illness. The state currently has an excess ICU capacity of roughly only 250 beds but is busy trying to expand those resources with emergency sources based on repurposed care settings.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.