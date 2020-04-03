Patient hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are running at 27%, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website said.

There were 461 people hospitalized of the 1,730 confirmed cases April 2. The state had recorded 31 deaths due to the respiratory virus.

There were 1,730 confirmed cases, up from 1,550 on April 1. To date, there have been 20,317 people tested who had symptoms but did have the disease.

In Pierce County, the number of cases rose to seven. St. Croix County to the north has six while Pepin County to the south has no confirmed cases.

The state typically updates these numbers at 2 p.m. daily.

