ST. PAUL — In the clearest sign yet that the state is running out of materials to identify health care workers, hospitalized patients and residents of congregate living centers with coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health lab tested just 102 samples on Thursday.

Also on Friday, the state reported four new deaths from the coronavirus, and 47 new cases. No information was immediately available on the county of residence of the additional deaths, which bring the state total to 22 deaths and 789 cases.

Earlier in the week Minnesota Commissioner of Health said the state had just 600 test kits left without resorting to different platforms, and that the kits in predominant use are back-ordered until May. If the state exhausts its supply of test materials, the critical function of separating those with the virus in high-risk settings will effectively shift to private labs now testing for the illness, principally Mayo Clinic.

The call for more transparency concerning the state's hard numbers for critical supplies available to stem the pandemic — tests, gloves, masks, ventilators and intensive care unit beds — have grown louder as health officials have largely ceded the work of tallying critical supplies to a regional health care coalition that has no public presence and which is said to be engaging with questions of proprietary data in the eyes of the state's providers.

As a result, state officials plan later today to unveil a new public-facing dashboard with real-time numbers of critical supplies on hand and in production.

It can't come a moment too soon as fights have begun to erupt between the Trump administration and Minnesota manufacturing giants like 3M and Medtronic over the destination of their newly-manufactured ventilators and respirators, once-mundane medical supplies that have suddenly become the most valuable manufacturing products in the world.

The state is said to have roughly 1,200 ventilators spread throughout its extensive network of public and private health care systems, although most are in use. The state is said to have roughly 250 surplus ICU beds at the present time. The state is seeking to build emergency capacity for an additional 2,750 temporary ICU sites and 2,000 hospital beds.

This story will be updated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.