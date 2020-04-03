RED WING — A Goodhue County resident in their 20s is the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, the health department announced Friday, April 3. All five of the cases are patients under 50 years old, and three of them are residents in their 20s.

The latest patient was isolating at home and recovering, according to Goodhue County Health and Human Services.

Health officials have warned that people 65 and older are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, though all age groups are urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

"We urge Goodhue County residents of all ages to take Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home order seriously," county Health and Human Services Director Nina Arneson said in a statement Friday. "We all need to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our medical professionals can prepare for increased demands. Stay home and follow all the safety steps. We can do this but it will take all of us."

There were 789 positive tests for COVID-19 in Minnesota and 22 deaths as of Friday Morning, according to the state health department. The median age for confirmed COVID-19 cases was 48.

Testing timeline in Goodhue County

March 24: A resident in their 20s became the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Goodhue County.

A resident in their 20s became the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Goodhue County. March 27: A resident in their 30s tested positive for the virus. The patient was likely exposed through community transmission, according to Goodhue County Health and Human Services.

A resident in their 30s tested positive for the virus. The patient was likely exposed through community transmission, according to Goodhue County Health and Human Services. March 30: The county's third positive case was announced as a resident in their 40s who had contact with another known positive case.

The county's third positive case was announced as a resident in their 40s who had contact with another known positive case. April 1: The fourth lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county was a resident in their 20s.

The fourth lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county was a resident in their 20s. April 3: Another resident in their 20s was announced as the county's fifth confirmed case of the respiratory disease.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.