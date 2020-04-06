The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 51 cases and one death from coronavirus on Monday, April 6. No information was immediately available on the county of residence of the deceased.

The case count, widely considered to be unrepresentative of the true spread of the illness in the state, is now poised to breach 1,000 at 986 cases.

As a so-called "hard outcome," deaths remain a more valid benchmark for the prevalence of the illness in the state than are case counts, but at 30, even that metric may be an undercount.

With questionable deaths from pneumonia not having been counted as coronavirus, the National Center for Health Statistics last week issued an advisory instructing medical examiners to classify deaths from pneumonia with likely exposure to coronavirus and lacking an underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 without testing for the illness.

Redwood and Murray County both added cases for the first time on Monday, and the illness continued to expand its demand on the health care system. ICU use jumped by nine cases to 57, and and hospitalized patients jumped by 9 to 115.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.



