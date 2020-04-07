ROCHESTER, Minn. — One week into April and a week before before the earliest projected peak in demand on health care services, Minnesota is seeing new deaths and intensive care unit cases from the coronavirus in the single digits.

Though it recorded its highest one-day jump in new cases with 83, the state added four deaths and and seven ICU cases on Tuesday, April 7.

Roseau and Swift counties added cases for the first time on Tuesday, and another long term care center, Riverview Landing in Wright County, has reported a case.

The statewide death total is now 34, and the total case count has passed 1,000 for the first time, reaching 1069. The laboratory confirmed case count is widely believed to be a gross undercount however, and unrepresentative of a far greater total.

In something of an endorsement of the extreme social distancing measures now in place, a week before the mid-April mark, the state demand on healthcare services remains far below the 2,750 ICU beds now available, suggesting the peak will come far later than mid-April.

This story will be updated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.