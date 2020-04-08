ROCHESTER, Minn. — Laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota jumped by 85 on Wednesday, April 8, to 1,154, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and the illness claimed 5 more lives.

Pine County reported a case for the first time as well.

Health officials caution that the confirmed case count is an undercount, however, and that coronavirus is circulating throughout the state.

The deaths occurred in Washington, Wilkin, Winona, and Hennepin County, which had two reports of death from the illness.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized rose by 15 to 135, on Wednesday, but the numbers of coronavirus patients treated in an ICU setting have remained stable at 64.

Private labs again conducted most of the testing for the illness, processing over 1,400 samples on Tuesday, while the shortage-strapped MDH lab processed just 90 samples.

Three new long term care homes reported a case of coronavirus: Vista Prairie at River Heights in Dakota County, Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center in Anoka County, and St. John Lutheran Home in Brown County.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.