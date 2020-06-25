ST. PAUL — Nine more Minnesotans died after becoming sickened with the coronavirus and 365 more tested positive for the illness, state health officials reported Thursday, June 25.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the new totals that bring the number of Minnesotans to perish from COVID-19 and its complications to 1,406 and the number to have been confirmed positive for the illness to 34,123.

Minnesotans who died from the illness ranged in age from one in their 40s to one who was more than 100 years old. Four resided in private residences while five lived in long-term care facilities. The individuals lived in Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

The number of Minnesotans requiring intensive care to combat the illness ticked up to 162 on Thursday, up two from Wednesday, and the total number of people hospitalized reached 336. The number of Minnesotans who'd tested positive for the illness and were able to move out of isolation since the pandemic struck the state reached 29,854.

Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties reported increases in confirmed cases of 31, 121 and 49 respectively. Meanwhile, counties in south-central Minnesota saw continued growth in positive case counts, due in part to several Minnesotans in their 20s who reported attending bars earlier this month.

Health officials on Wednesday urged Minnesotans to continue social distancing and wearing masks in public where applicable to limit the spread of COVID-19.

