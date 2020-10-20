Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are being offered through partnerships with the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

The St. Croix County testing sites at the Hammond and Somerset fire departments will run Oct. 22 through Dec. 10. They will be open on alternating Thursdays from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. There is no testing on Thanksgiving Day.

A third COVID-19 testing site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays now through Dec. 7 at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, located at the corner of Highways 10 and 63 near Ellsworth. Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services will provide its heated garage space for drive-through testing administered by the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

“Having easy access to testing in rural communities can be challenging, but thanks to our partners who made this site possible, many more families and individuals will not have to travel as far for testing this fall," Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder said in a news release.

Testing is available to any Wisconsin resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Register for testing at register.covidconnect.wi.gov to speed up the process.

Tests are free, and no insurance is needed. A parent or guardian must be present for minors to be tested.

United Fire Department

1055 Clyde Hanson Drive Hammond, WI

Thursday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Nov. 5

Thursday, Nov. 19

Thursday, Dec. 3

Somerset Fire Department

748 Highway 35 Somerset, WI

Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services

W7725 U.S. Highway 10, Ellsworth

Monday, Oct. 26

Monday, Nov. 2

Monday, Nov. 9

Monday, Nov. 23

Monday, Nov. 30

Monday, Dec. 7

St. Croix County data

Coronavirus case numbers have continued to grow in St. Croix County.

As of Monday, Oct. 19, there were 630 active cases. The county has seen a total of 1,477 cases.

Ten deaths have been reported and eight people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

The county has now seen multiple days with more than 30 and up to 40 new cases in a single day this month, though new case numbers over the last three days have been significantly lower.

Demographics show that the 20-29 age group has made up the highest number of cases, followed by the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups. Those 80-plus make up the smallest number of cases, with a total of 30.

Pierce County data

Active cases of coronavirus are falling in Pierce County.

As of Monday, Oct. 19, there were 77 active cases. The county has seen a total of 609 cases with seven deaths.

Demographics show that the 18-24 age group has made up the highest number of cases, followed by the 25-44 age group. Those 65-plus make up the smallest number of cases, with a total of 56.

The main source of infection in Pierce County is community-acquired, meaning the exact source is unidentified but the case did not travel. Close contact or household contact are also high sources of infection.

Additional free testing sites are available in the region. These sites can be found on the WI DHS website www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.

For more information about symptoms and testing, visit covid-piercecounty-wi.hub.arcgis.com.