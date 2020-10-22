RED WING -- Free, no-barrier COVID-19 testing will be offered next week at Colvill Park. Open to everyone, whether people have symptoms or not, the event will not require I.D. or insurance.

Goodhue County Health & Human Services said people should visit www.primarybio.com/r/redwing to schedule an appointment, which will help keep wait times short and allow social distancing. Those people who are unable to sign up online or who need a translator, should call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

The tests will be offered noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 27-29, in the Colvill Courtyard Building,515 Nymphara Lane.