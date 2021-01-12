An online dashboard launched Tuesday shows the progress of COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Minnesota, from allocation of doses to shots going into arms.

The tool, accessible at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/data, provides a statewide overview as well as breaks vaccine data down by county. It will be updated daily at 11 a.m.

“We are committed to ensuring Minnesotans know how much vaccine is coming to our state and how many of our neighbors are receiving their shots when it’s their turn,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a news release. “Transparency is a cornerstone principle of our vaccine rollout. We are pleased to provide Minnesotans with this vital information as the light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promised 541,100 doses of vaccine to Minnesota as of Tuesday. Of those doses:

329,450 were been shipped to health care providers, and

100,500 doses were shipped to pharmacies participating in the CDC Pharmacy Partnership Program for vaccination in long-term care settings.

“There is currently a limited amount of vaccine available to states from the federal government,” the news release states. “Once doses are promised to states, it takes several days before those doses are actually shipped, so it can be a week or more before they actually arrive at their final destination and can be given to people.”

Nearly three-quarters of vaccines administered in the state have been the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Health officials have cautioned that vaccines will not be available to the general public for months. Health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are being given priority in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Goodhue County Health and Human Services’ “Vaccinator Teams” got their shots on New Year’s Eve, then began vaccinating first responders, starting with firefighters in Red Wing, Cannon Falls, Zumbrota and Kenyon.

"I did not have any pain," Red Wing Fire Chief Mike Warner told the Republican Eagle about getting his first dose of the vaccine. "It felt just like a flu shot."

Local vaccine information is available at co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19 .

By the numbers …

Here are vaccination data for Goodhue County as of Jan. 9 as shown in a new online vaccine dashboard unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz’s administration::