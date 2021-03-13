ELLSWORTH -- Pierce County will keep the Ellsworth COVID-19 community testing site operating weekly on Mondays at Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services for the next three months. The new hours for this site will be mornings only, however, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Public Health Service said in a news release.

Health officials encourage community members to use this site for a free COVID-19 test if they are experiencing any symptoms, have been exposed to COVID-19 or recently have traveled.

As of March 12, less than 10% of Pierce County residents have been fully vaccinated. Vaccine supply is getting more robust every week, but it is not yet to the level that would allow everyone who wants a vaccine to get one, according toAZ Snyder, Public Health director.

“We need to continue masking in public, physical distancing, and testing when we have symptoms or believe we’ve been exposed in order to prevent spread of the virus among our unvaccinated community members while thousands of residents are waiting to be vaccinated," she said.

Testing site details

Residents should note:

All testing is drive-up without appointments. Pre-registration on the day of your test is recommended to speed up the testing process at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services is located at the corner or Highways 10 and 63 in rural Ellsworth. Enter the testing site on Highway 63

The test is free and no insurance is needed.

Parents/guardians must be present to consent for testing minors aged 1 to 17. Children under 12 months old are not eligible for testing at this site.

To find additional community testing sites in western Wisconsin, visit wwphrc.org/covid-19-community-testing/

For more information about symptoms and testing, visit the Pierce County COVID-19 Hub at covid-piercecounty-wi.hub.arcgis.com.