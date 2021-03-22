The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says people age 16 and older with certain medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are eligible for the vaccine. This newly eligible group adds approximately more than 2 million people into the population eligible for the vaccine, the DHS said in a news release Monday, March 22, 2021.
All groups now currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Frontline health care personnel
- Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
- Adults age 65 and older
- Educators and child care staff
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
- Some public-facing essential workers
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel