The advisory is an effort to protect the people of St. Croix County from COVID-19 in the absence of a statewide mask mandate in Wisconsin, the department stated in a news release.

Currently, St. Croix County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and a high level of community transmission.

In March, the county also reported its first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. This variant is spreading throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. and researchers believe it may be associated with increased risk of death compared to other variants.

Under the mask advisory, Public Health recommends every individual, age 6 and older, in St. Croix County wear a face mask if:

The individual is indoors, other than at a private residence; and;

Another person or persons who are not members of individual's household or living unit are present in the same room or enclosed space.

In addition to the mask advisory, Public Health has updated the health advisory on the St. Croix County website to include guidance for individuals, gatherings, and establishments based on the current COVID-19 risk level in St. Croix County.

Pierce County issued a mask advisory order last week.