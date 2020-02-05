Hastings residents can now recycle without even stepping out of their vehicle. The change comes after renovations were made to Dakota County’s Recycling center.

The Recycling Zone has updated their drop-off process. Drivers can now stop at a kiosk, where their driver’s license or identification will be scanned by an employee. From there, they will be directed into a specific drop-off lane depending on the items recycled. Staff will unload the vehicle, while residents can stay inside their warm car.

In order to make the process faster and safer, the Recycling Zone is asking residents to place items in a cardboard box or container which can be left at the center. The Recycling Zone accepts recycling, electronics and household hazardous waste.

Other improvements to the center include new guidance signs and a separate entrance for the Reuse Area. This area allows people to take free paint, household cleaners and other chemicals. The Reuse Area will have more storage space and will be open soon.

Recycling Zone serves 174,000 Dakota County households and has seen an average of 64,000 visitors per year over the last five years. About 3.6 million pounds of household hazardous waste and electronics were managed at the center in 2018, according to a Dakota County news release.

The Recycling Zone is located at 3365 Dodd Road in Eagan. It is closed Sunday through Tuesday and open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.