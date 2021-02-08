The St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners have partnered with other associations in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties to put on an annual gardening seminar this year in February and March.

Typically the St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners, made up of members from Pierce and St. Croix counties, have held an annual, in-person seminar, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s event and prompted a new format for this year.

“We still wanted to offer an educational seminar to the public,” member Colleen Callahan said.

The virtual seminar is open to the public, regardless of gardening experience.

“The primary mission of Master Gardeners is educating the public on all things horticultural,” Callahan said.

Four weekly Saturday presentations, starting Feb. 20, will cover spring gardening topics.

Feb. 20 -- Hennepin County Master Gardener Sonya Burke will speak on soil preparation for planting vegetables.

Feb. 27 -- Gardening expert Melinda Myers will speak on creating a private space with plants, furnishings and accessories.

March 6 -- University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Dr. Laura G. Jull will delve into planting trees and shrubs.

March 13 -- Photographer Kelly Provo and children’s author Phyllis Root will talk about searching for wildflowers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The St. Croix Valley Master’s Gardener Association is a regular resource for the public, with special knowledge in the local area. It does plant trails on different vegetables, herbs and flowers each year, Callahan said, posting them on its website, to help people learn specifically what works best in this area.

“This is specific to our counties,” Callahan said.

The association holds monthly meetings and a plant sale in addition to its annual spring seminar.

Seminar presentations will be presented through Youtube live at 10 a.m. each date. Cost is $10 and those interested can register at scvmga.weebly.com.