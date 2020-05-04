It's May 4, the annual celebration of the "Star Wars" fandom.

Fans engage with the science fiction/adventure series in countless ways, from attending opening-night screenings of the newest movie, to collecting action figures and crafting elaborate costumes to wear at public events.

Some also name their pets in honor of their favorite character.

Trupanion, a medical insurance provider for cats and dogs, went through its database of 500,000 insured pets to identify the top names inspired by "Star Wars." They are:

Chewbacca

Yoda

Han Solo

Obi-Wan

Darth Vadar

Princess Leia

Kylo/Kylo Ren

Jedi

Ewok

Lando

Do you have pet named after "Star Wars" or another fandom? We'd love to see it. Send us a photo and note to news@rivertowns.net and we might republish it here.

And "May the Fourth Be With You!"

Jennifer Erickson of Red Wing shared a photo of her 2-year-old cat, appropriately named Batman.