As the Halloween season is upon, it’s time to don those cat ears, pull on a pair of wings and — wag those tails.

People aren’t the only ones dressing up in spooky, creative costumes. Four-legged friends are increasing joining in on the fun, with pet owners dressing them up to take part in the festivities. According to Etsy, searches for dog costumes have been up 8% over the last few months.

Halloween costuming for pets has become its own market. According to Business Insider, in 2019 pet owners spent about half a billion dollars on costumes for their furry friends. Even with the pandemic, the trend of dressing up pets for the holiday is growing.

The National Retail Federation reports that according to its annual survey, 18% of adults celebrating Halloween plan to dress their pet in a costume. This is up from 17% in 2019.

According to Canine Journal, the most popular pet costumes for Halloween 2020 are:

Pumpkin Hot dog Superhero Cat Bumble bee Ghost Dog Witch Devil Bat

Following along with current events, other trending costumes include a USPS mail carrier, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Tiger King.

RiverTowns reader are joining in on the fun. Take a look at their Halloween looks, as lions, pirates, and even tacos!