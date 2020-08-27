This is the latest stop in the series 101 Things To Do . We took a break from weekly stops due to the pandemic, but we will highlight outdoor activities that don't conflict with health and safety recommendations.

You can’t miss the bright yellow building just off Highway 169 in Jordan. Not only is it bright, but it’s longer than a football field and filled with every kind of candy imaginable.

“We work hard to have a wide variety of candy and soda pop, salsas, jams, jellies, fantastic pies, apple crisp, rhubarb crisp, and a lot of fresh-baked items, too,” said Jerry Kornder, who identified himself as a soda guy, saying, ”It’s an informal place, so we’re not managers, just guys.”

Kornder said much of Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store's candy is nostalgic, meant to take visitors back in time to brands and items from their youth.

“I just talked to a customer that had a Clearly Canadian soda pop,” Kornder said. “It was really popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s and went out of production for 20 years, before it came back in. This is one of the places that you can find it.”

The business started out 55 years ago as Jim’s Apple Farm, and in 2005, shifted to more emphasis on appealing to the sweet tooth in each visitor, regardless of what it might be that is needed to satisfy that sweet tooth. Over time, the building has expanded and the sugary offerings have reached a point of sensory overload. It is difficult to know where to start in looking at everything available. The changes are working, because the business thrives even without a credit card machine, website, or phone number.

The experience of visiting Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store is not just about sweets. There is plenty of entertainment to go along with the candy. On the walk-in, visitors can stop and take a picture on front of the 3-D photo and see many displays along the outside walls. Inside, larger-than-life superhero figures rise above the racks of jelly beans, and paintings span the upper walls and ceilings.

We have all sorts of candy and all kinds of chocolate-covered everything,” Kornder said. “We’ve got lots of decorations. There is a lot to see. It’s a really fun place to bring your family. We are always trying to do new things, get new stuff, to improve and make an even better experience.”

If you go ...

Name: Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store and Jim’s Apple Farm

Address: 20430 Johnson Memorial Drive, Jordan, MN 55352

Website: They do not have a website, but they have a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/MinnesotasLargestCandyStore/about/?ref=page_internal

Hours: Open seasonally from May to November. Dates and hours vary, so check their Facebook page for the latest information.

Cost: Candy of every price is available. Please note that they do not accept credit cards. An ATM machine is available.