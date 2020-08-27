WADENA, Minn. — On the edge of Wadena, Minn., near a picturesque wetland sits a tree house, but not the kind many children grew up with.

"It was kind of a fun obsession," Will Line said.

Birds can be seen from windows looking out at the tree's many branches. Its wraparound porch is several feet off the ground. The massive, two-floor tree house is even complete with all the comforts and necessities of home.

Will and Peggy Line wanted a small tree house for fun. It was supposed to be a kid's tree house, but they kept coming up with new plans, and the tree house began to grow.

"Anything is possible — anything. We had unlimited access to it and no parental control and nobody to tell us this is the worst idea we ever had," Peggy Line said.

The tree house took two years to build, and at first Will and Peggy lived in it themselves. Then, they had a vision to let others share in the treetop experience.

"I really had my time to live the dream and now it was time to let someone else stay and and dream bigger," Peggy Line said.

Chantel and Tristan Yantes make up one of many families who have rented the tree house this summer.

"It is way different than we thought it would be," Chantel Yantes said. "When you look at this, it is like you are a little kid again, like a princess."

"My mom was saying we are going to spend the night and I thought, 'how are we going to sleep in a rinky-dink tree house,' but it is amazing and cool," Tristan Yantes said.

The Lines have been renting out the tree house for 10 years, and they are taking reservations for 2021. Because of the pandemic, the tree house has been full this summer, with people wanting to avoid crowds. Vacationers are spending time with family away from everything but the birds.

"There is a dream that happened here, and it is bigger than most people realize they can do. And when I decided to share the tree house, I said, 'Lord, don't send anyone who cannot be blessed, and he has honored that prayer and everyone who has come here,'" Peggy Line said.

Those interested in making a reservation can call the Line family at 218-639-8017.