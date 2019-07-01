Sheriff Brent Waak said in a news release that a man and a woman were seen trying to help pull a camper out of a ditch the afternoon of June 22. Shortly after — around 4-4:20 p.m. — the camper was reported on fire along Ravine Drive near Dresser for a camper on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a person's remains inside. Waak said investigators are virtually certain of the man's identity but were awaiting forensic confirmation before releasing his identity.

He said the fire was mostly likely accidental and that information from the two people seen trying to help the camper out of a ditch with a tow strap could help shed light on how events unfolded.

"We believe their interaction with the occupant is critical to the ongoing investigation and are looking to speak with them," Waak said.

The people, believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s, were likely in a black or dark-colored smaller pickup like a Dodge Dakota, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigation revealed the camper was eastbound when it left the road and struck several trees. The camper caught fire at some point later.

Anyone with information on the motorists is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 715-485-8300.